Feb 14 Boeing Co said on Tuesday it
signed its largest ever commercial airplane order with
Indonesia's Lion Air in a deal worth $22.4 billion.
Boeing said Lion Air, Indonesia's largest carrier by
passenger volume, has ordered 230 airplanes, including 201 737
MAXs and 29 next-generation 737-900 ERs.
Lion Air will also acquire purchase rights for an additional
150 airplanes, Boeing said.
The announcement was made in a statement at the Singapore
airshow.
In November, Lion Air announced the original massive order
during U.S. President Barack Obama's Asia-Pacific tour. Europe's
Airbus had accused the United States of applying
political pressure to secure the deal.
