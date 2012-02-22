(Adds number of planes potentially affected, background)
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 About 55 of Boeing Co's
787 Dreamliner jets could have a recently discovered flaw
in the fuselage, the company said on Wednesday, while
reiterating that the world's first carbon-plastic passenger
plane is safe to fly.
Boeing earlier this month reported signs of "delamination"
on a support structure in the rear fuselage, the latest in a
series of glitches in developing the revolutionary jet.
The company is examining a backlog of assembled Dreamliners
to see whether they show similar signs of stress, which it has
blamed on incorrect "shimming" -- a process planemakers use to
fill tiny gaps when aircraft are built.
"All the airplanes that were built up to plane 55 have the
potential for the shimming issue," James Albaugh, chief
executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters
during a media roundtable in Singapore.
Albaugh said the problem was "very fixable."
"We are in the process of fixing the airplanes that are in
the (production) flow," he said. "There is no safety or flight
issue on the airplanes that we have delivered."
Although composite parts have been in use for years, the 787
is the first airliner built mainly out of the new materials,
which help airlines to save fuel by reducing aircraft weight.
Albaugh said the inspections might affect delivery of the
aircraft to customers in the short term, but the company still
expects to meet its target for this year.
The first six aircraft produced are generally test models.
Analysts have said the discovery of the flaw some nine weeks
after the aircraft entered service has raised questions over
whether Boeing can meet what many already saw as an ambitious
plan to raise output to 10 a month by the end of 2013 from 2.5
now.
Sticking to the plans, Boeing expects to boost monthly
output to 3.5 in the second quarter and to five by year-end.
DECISION ON 787 STRETCH BY YEAR-END
Boeing has so far delivered five of the aircraft to Japan's
All Nippon Airways, which put the plane into regular
passenger service starting on Dec. 1. Due to production
problems, that was three years later than originally planned.
ANA said Boeing had contacted the airline to say there were
no safety issues involved in shimming and to give a general
indication of the inspection procedure.
Boeing has promised to deliver a detailed procedure, which
ANA expects to get soon. Meanwhile, all of its five Dreamliners
are operating normally, the airline said.
Japan Airlines has already said it no longer
expected its first Dreamliner by the end of February as a result
of the manufacturing glitch.
The 787 problem comes as Boeing rival Airbus
investigates the cause of cracks in part of the wings of its
A380 superjumbo. It also insists its jets are safe.
Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders pledged last week that
Airbus would apply lessons from the A380 glitches to the
development of the A350, which is the European company's
carbon-composite answer to the 787 Dreamliner.
Boeing will decide whether to go ahead with plans to produce
a stretched, or longer, version of the 787 Dreamliner by the end
of this year, Albaugh said.
Most aircraft analysts expected Boeing to push ahead with
the 787-10, which would carry around 320 people, 40 more than
the longest 787 version currently on offer, the 787-9.
The 787 and A350 address the mid-sized segment of the
market, which is expected to number several thousand aircraft in
coming decades as airlines renew fleets to save fuel and open up
new routes.
Airbus and Boeing are also battling to maintain a roughly
equal share of the single-aisle aircraft segment, the industry's
largest by volume, after updating their best-selling 150-seat
jets with new engines.
Airbus took the lead last year with strong sales of its
A320neo, but Boeing is redressing the balance with its 737 MAX.
"We have over 1,100 commitments, and our goal this year is
to turn all of those into firm orders," Albaugh told reporters,
adding that Boeing aimed for a couple of thousand firm orders by
the time the updated aircraft enters service in 2017.
"If there really is a softening in the economy, you could
see some deferrals, you could see some people cancelling and you
could see fewer orders," Albaugh said.
Underlining concerns about the economy, Singapore Airlines
said on Wednesday that it was cutting cargo capacity
by 20 percent because of weak demand and high fuel prices.
