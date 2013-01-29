NEW YORK Jan 29 Boeing Co said Tuesday
it had increased the production rate for its next-generation 737
jetliner on schedule, aiming to turn out 38 planes a month, even
as its larger 787 jet faces potential delays due to battery
failures earlier this month.
Boeing said its 737 line will increase from the current 35
planes a month, with the first plane built under the higher rate
due to be delivered in the second quarter. The rate is scheduled
to increase to 42 a month in 2014.
Boeing is due to release fourth-quarter and full-year
earnings on Wednesday, and while it likely finished the year
with a solid performance, analysts are expected to focus on the
potential cost of the 787 problems, which have prompted
regulators to ground the plane worldwide.
The ramp-up in 737 production shows the company is
continuing to produce its other planes on schedule. The 787 line
also is on schedule, producing five planes a month, and plans
call for the rate to rise to 10 a month this year. However,
Boeing has stopped delivering the planes until problems that
caused to batteries to burn on the planes are solved.