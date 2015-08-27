(Adds detail of folding wing design, stock move)
By Alwyn Scott
Aug 27 Boeing Co said on Thursday it has
determined the basic design of its 777-9 jetliner, a key
milestone that suggests it is on schedule to deliver the first
of its new family of long-range 777X jets by 2020.
Development of the 777X, which includes the 777-9 and
smaller 777-8, comes as Boeing speeds up commercial aircraft
production to more than 76 a month by 2020 from 62 now, taking
output to the highest level in the company's 100-year history.
Boeing expects to build the first 777-9, to be its largest
twin-engined plane, in 2017. Output of the current 777 will not
slow during the transition, the company has said, although some
analysts remain skeptical.
The 777X, a successor to the 777 widebody jet introduced in
1995, will have carbon-fiber composite wings with folding
wingtips and an aluminum fuselage. It will use 12 percent less
fuel and be 10 percent cheaper to operate than competing jets,
Boeing said.
The 777X will compete with Airbus' A350, which also competes
with the Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
Boeing's announcement on Thursday that the 777-9 had reached
"firm configuration" means the plane's basic design and
capabilities have been determined, setting the stage for design
of specific parts and systems.
The company's stock rose 2 percent to $131.87 on the New
York Stock Exchange, about in line with the broader market.
The 777-9 will carry 400-to-425 passengers and have a range
of 7,600 nautical miles (14,075 kilometers), making it the
largest plane in Boeing's lineup by seat capacity. It will be
the largest twin-engine plane in the world, though smaller than
the four-engine Airbus A380.
Under specifications Boeing released earlier this month, its
biggest plane, the 747-8, is no longer its largest in terms of
standard seat capacity.
"The program is right where we want it to be," said Bob
Feldman, who heads the 777X program. "We have an airplane and a
production system that are on track and on schedule."
Boeing is using automated technology to help assemble the
777X, and installing autoclaves, or industrial ovens, in a
massive new building in Everett, Washington, to cure the wings
under heat and pressure, next door to the assembly line.
Boeing said the 777X wingspan will be 235 feet, 5 inches
(71.8 meters) with wingtips extended and 212 feet, 8 inches
(64.8 meters) with wingtips folded.
The 777X has garnered 306 firm orders and another 14
commitments.
(Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Christian Plumb)