(Adds detail about changes, stock price)

June 9 Boeing Co on Thursday named a new leader for its South Carolina operations and said it would further streamline and integrate its 787 Dreamliner production in South Carolina and Washington state.

Joan Robinson-Berry, a 30-year company veteran, will head operations in the southern state, including the 787 production line and engineering, propulsion and interiors centers. She will report to Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner.

She will replace Beverly Wyse, who will take charge of a group which provides services for all of Boeing's businesses. Wyse formerly headed the Boeing 737 program as general manager. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Richard Chang)