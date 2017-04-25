Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
PARIS, April 25 Boeing is nearing a decision to launch a larger version of its 737 passenger jet to counter strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, after a breakthrough on the design for one of its parts, industry sources said.
The 737-10 would narrow the gap between the 178-220 seat 737-9, which first flew this month, and the 185-240 seat A321neo, which dominates the top end of the market for narrowbody jets.
Boeing has been studying how to solve a tricky problem with the design of the plane's landing gear, without adding cost or delaying a 2020 target for first deliveries.
The sources said a two-part technical solution is being tested and that Boeing is separately talking to airlines with the aim of launching the 737-10 at the Paris Airshow in June. In all, it is said to anticipate a market of 1,000 of the planes.
"Boeing is actively engaged in discussions with customers about the 737 MAX 10X," a spokesman said.
"No decision has been made on the airplane and any discussion on timing of a possible launch would be speculative." (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------