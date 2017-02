SEATTLE, Sept 25 Boeing's (BA.N) long-awaited 787 Dreamliner became a commercial reality on Sunday when the U.S. planemaker signed a final contract to deliver the world's first lightweight composites jetliner to its Japanese customer.

Scott Fancher, vice president and general manager of the 787 program, said the $200 million aircraft was legally transferred to All Nippon Airways (9202.T), following three years of delays in the ambitious project to build a new type of passenger plane.