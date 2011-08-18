* Thai Airways orders six Boeing 777s

* Deal valued at $1.7 billion

CHICAGO Aug 18 Boeing Co (BA.N) and Thai Airways International (THAI.BK) have finalized an order for six 777 widebody airplanes valued at $1.7 billion at list prices, the plane maker said on Thursday.

The order was first announced at the Paris Air Show in June, Boeing said.

Shares of Boeing were down 5.48 percent at $58.77 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson. Editing by Robert MacMillan)