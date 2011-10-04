* Replacement of aging models to drive growth

* Single-aisle planes seen dominant

Oct 4 Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it expects the commercial aircraft fleet in North America to grow 41 percent over the next 20 years as airlines replace older planes with more fuel-efficient models.

The planemaker said its market outlook calls for 9,330 airplanes to be in the U.S. and Canadian fleets by 2030, up from 6,610 today.

Airlines will take delivery of 7,530 new planes over the next 20 years valued at $760 billion, it added.

Single-aisle airplanes will constitute 73 percent of the total North American fleet by 2030, driven by travel to and from Central and South America, according to the outlook. Large airplanes are not expected to see significant demand in North America, Boeing said.

Shares of Boeing were down 5 cents at $58.20 in late morning trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)