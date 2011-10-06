* Figure includes 100 737s and 21 777s

* Deliveries up slightly from Q3 yr-ago

* Shares up 2.8 pct (Adds weekly order update. Updates shares)

Oct 6 Boeing Co (BA.N) on Thursday said it delivered 127 commercial airplanes in the third quarter including 100 of its best-selling 737 narrowbodies and 21 widebody 777s.

The number of deliveries, which include the first 787 Dreamliner, were up slightly from the 124 reported for the year-ago quarter.

Boeing, the world's second-largest commercial airplane maker after EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus, gets paid for airplanes at delivery. The company is due to report third-quarter financial results on Oct. 26.

In its weekly order book update, Boeing said it took a new order for one 777 from an unidentified customer. On Wednesday, Boeing said Ethiopian airlines had ordered four Boeing 777 Freighters, with a list value of about $1.1 billion.

Shares of Boeing, a Dow component, were up 2.8 percent at $61.63 at midday on Thursday. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Matthew Lewis)