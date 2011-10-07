* Cargolux reports progress but no deal for 747 delivery
* Says talks to continue over the weekend
(Adds Boeing comment, background, shares.)
By Philip Blenkinsop and Kyle Peterson
Oct 7 Cargolux Airlines International [CLUX.UL]
on Friday said it has made progress but has not reached a deal
to resolve a contract dispute that abruptly blocked a scheduled
delivery of the first Boeing Co (BA.N) 747-8 Freighter last
month.
The freight carrier said talks would continue over the
weekend and that it would provide an update when a deal is
reached. The company gave no estimate for when that would be.
The elongated version of Boeing's largest plane had been
set for delivery Sept. 19, but Cargolux suddenly refused to
take the plane, embarrassing the world's second-largest
aircraft maker.
"We continue to work with Cargolux and look forward to
delivering its airplanes," said Boeing spokesman Jim Proulx.
Boeing and its customer previously had declined to identify
the source of their friction.
But last week Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive of Qatar
Airways, which recently took a 35 percent stake in Cargolux,
said the delay was because of General Electric Co (GE.N)
engines not meeting performance guarantees.
He said the issue had been resolved, and that the plane
would be delivered around Oct. 12. But he declined to say
whether Luxembourg-based Cargolux would receive compensation
from GE for the engines not meeting agreed standards.
Boeing has taken 75 orders for the 747-8 Freighter, which
lists at $319.3 million, according to the company's website.
Another customer, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW.O),
last month terminated orders for three early-production Boeing
747-8 Freighter jets, citing lengthy delivery delays and
"performance considerations."
Boeing also is testing a passenger version of the updated
747-8, dubbed the Intercontinental, which it plans to deliver
in the fourth quarter to an unidentified VIP customer.
The upgraded 747 promises to burn less fuel, and the
passenger version offers more comforts. The plane also boasts
new wings, a new tail, state-of-the-art engines and a new
cockpit.
Production of the 747-8 has been delayed by more than a
year.
The 747 was the world's largest airplane until 2005, when
EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus unveiled its A380.
Last month, Boeing finally made first delivery of its 787
Dreamliner, a carbon-composite plane, capping three years of
delays to delivery of that plane. The lightweight,
fuel-efficient 787 represents a bigger leap in technology than
the revamped 747-8.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Kyle Peterson and Tim
Hepher; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Bernard Orr)