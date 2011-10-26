* Q3 EPS $1.46 vs Wall Street estimate $1.10
* Rev $17.7 bln vs Wall Street estimate $17.8 bln
* Increases 2011 EPS guidance to $4.30-$4.40
* Shares rise 4.5 percent
(Adds delay to first delivery of 787-9)
By Kyle Peterson
Oct 26 Strong demand for commercial and
military aircraft lifted quarterly earnings at Boeing Co
(BA.N), making the builder of the new 787 Dreamliner the latest
big-ticket manufacturer to ease fears about global economic
conditions.
The results and a higher 2011 profit forecast sent Boeing
shares 5 percent higher. The stock also gained on news of the
first commercial flight of Boeing's high-profile,
carbon-composite Dreamliner. [ID:nL3E7LQ1J1]
The profit beat from the world's largest aerospace and defense
company was the latest in a string of recent upbeat reports from
other top manufacturers like Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), United
Technologies Corp (UTX.N) and Honeywell International Inc
(HON.N).
"I think we're completely headed in the right direction and
this is another piece of the puzzle to indicate we are," said
Andrew Bodner, president of Double Diamond Investment Group.
"If you look at corporate earnings, that's been one of the
strong points of pulling us out of any recession," he said.
Boeing shares, a Dow Component, closed 4.5 percent higher
at $66.56 on the New York Stock Exchange. (For a graphic on
Boeing's earnings, see link.reuters.com/net64s)
DREAMLINER
Boeing's earnings were reported on the day of the first
commercial flight for Boeing's long-delayed 787 Dreamliner, a
lightweight, carbon composite widebody. The plane-maker recently
made its first delivery of the 787 and the 747-8 Freighter -- both
years behind schedule.
Boeing said on Wednesday it would calculate the
profitability of the 787 program based on 1,100 planes. This
was the first indication from Boeing as to when the plane-maker
expected that program to turn a profit.
Chief Executive Jim McNerney previously said he expected
the program to be profitable from "day one" based on the
company's usual accounting practices.
In other Boeing commercial programs, the initial accounting
block is much smaller. For the 767, 777 and 757 programs, the
block was closer to 400 planes.
But early demand for those planes was much weaker than for
the record-setting 787, which had more than 800 orders years
before its first delivery. So Boeing spread its 787 investment
over the larger accounting block.
"They're going to be profitable from day one with very
small margins," said Alex Hamilton, managing director of
EarlyBirdCapital. "It's a little bit of a break from historical
precedent, and that's a luxury they were given with such a
large backlog."
Now analysts want to know if Boeing can ramp up its production
rate for the plane to 10 per month by the end of 2013, as
promised. The current rate is two per month.
Boeing also said on Wednesday it expected a delay in the first
delivery of a slightly bigger version of the Dreamliner, the
787-9, which was previously scheduled for delivery to Air New
Zealand in late 2013.
In a regulatory filing, Boeing said, "With successful
completion of the 787-9 critical design review we have assessed
the schedule and first delivery is now expected in early 2014,
although we continue to look for opportunities to regain
schedule."
EARNINGS BEAT
Boeing, which competes with EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus, said
third-quarter profit rose to $1.1 billion, or $1.46 per share,
from $837 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
The average Wall Street earnings forecast was $1.10 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full year, Boeing raised its earnings per share
guidance to a range of $4.30 to $4.40, "reflecting strong core
performance." Its previous forecast was $3.90 to $4.10.
The company, however, narrowed its 2011 revenue forecast to
between $68 billion and $70 billion, from $68 billion to $71
billion previously.
"This was a good operating performance at both (Boeing
Commercial Airplanes) and defense," aerospace analyst Robert
Stallard of RBC Capital Markets said in a research note.
"We think airline demand and the backlog remains robust,
and Boeing's cash position should start to improve as 787 and
747-8 inventory starts to ship," he said. "We think these two
drivers will overwhelm other issues going forward -- if Boeing
can execute."
Boeing, which splits its business between defense and
commercial airplanes, said third-quarter revenue increased 4
percent from a year earlier to $17.7 billion, while its order
backlog grew to $332 billion from $323 billion at the beginning
of the quarter.
Revenue for Boeing's commercial airplanes division
increased by 9 percent to $9.5 billion on increased deliveries
of its airplanes.
Boeing delivered 127 commercial airplanes in the third
quarter, including 100 of its best-selling 737 narrowbodies and
21 widebody 777s. [ID:nN1E7950RA] The number of deliveries was
up slightly from the 124 reported for the year-ago quarter.
Boeing gets paid for its airplanes at delivery. Its
commercial airplane delivery guidance for 2011 is now about
480, down from previous guidance of 485 to 495.
Revenue for Boeing's defense, space and security business
was $8.2 billion in the quarter, steady from a year ago. The
company also reported 10 percent operating margins for the
division, an improvement over 8.4 percent a year earlier.
Despite military budget constraints, Boeing noted strength
in programs such as tanker and Growler.
Matt Collins, an industrials analyst at Edward Jones, noted
"impressive profitability" for Boeing's defense business. But
he warned of challenges ahead.
"Budget constraints mean Boeing can't count on revenue
growth here so they'll have to handle costs well for the
business to contribute to earnings growth," Collins said.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Matthew Lewis, John
Wallace, Phil Berlowitz)