Oct 28 Boeing Co (BA.N) aims to bolster orders
for its new 747-8 freighter although some customers appear to
be reconsidering fleet needs as cargo markets soften.
[ID:nN1E79I1SU]
The world's second-largest commercial plane maker after
EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus recently had to postpone the first
delivery of the 747-8 to Cargolux Airlines International
[CLUX.UL] by three weeks because of a contract dispute.
Now some industry sources say other 747-8 freighter
customers, including Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK)
(0293.HK), have balked at upcoming deliveries or demanded
compensation from Boeing because of delays and concerns about
fuel efficiency.
Following are Boeing's customers for the 747-8 Freighter,
according to Boeing's website:
Atlas Air...... 9
Cargolux Airlines.............13
Cathay Pacific Airways........10
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise....15
GECAS.......... 2
Korean Air..... 7
Nippon Cargo Airlines.........14
Volga-Dnepr Airlines.......... 5
Total......... 75
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)