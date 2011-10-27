* Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental to be delayed to early '12

* First customer for passenger plane is unidentified VIP

Oct 27 Boeing Co (BA.N) has pushed back the first delivery of the passenger version of its new 747-8 to the first quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter of this year.

"First delivery is now scheduled for first quarter 2012 due to a delay in flight testing and the time required to incorporate all flight test driven changes," Boeing said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday along with its third-quarter earnings results.

The first customer for the 747-8 Intercontinental is an unidentified VIP customer. The first airline set to receive plane is Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE), which has ordered 20.

The world's second-largest plane-maker disclosed the delay for the 747-8 Intercontinental along with news that the next version of its 787 Dreamliner, the 787-9, has been pushed to early 2014 from late 2013. [ID:nN1E79O0F1]

"The slide out of the Intercontinental delivery date is not that much of a surprise," said Alex Hamilton, managing director of EarlyBirdCapital.

The freighter version of the 747-8 was first delivered earlier this month, capping a development delay of about two years. The 787, a lightweight carbon-composite widebody, was first delivered in September after a three-year delay.

Shares of Boeing were up 2.1 percent at $67.97 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)