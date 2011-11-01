* Smith elected new CFO, effective Feb. 1
* Sands appointed corporate controller
Nov 1 Boeing Co (BA.N) said Chief Financial Officer James Bell
plans to retire next year and will be succeeded by Greg Smith, the current
corporate controller.
Bell, 63, has held a host of financial leadership positions since joining
Boeing. He has been finance chief since 2003 and was appointed corporate
president in 2008. Bell plans to retire effective April 1, 2012.
Smith, 45, was elected to the new job effective Feb. 1. Before joining
Boeing, he led investor relations for Raytheon (RTN.N) from 2004 to 2008.
The Chicago-based plane maker also said Diana Sands, 46, currently vice
president of investor relations and financial planning and analysis, was
appointed corporate controller effective Feb. 1.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs)