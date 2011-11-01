* Smith elected new CFO, effective Feb. 1

* Sands appointed corporate controller

Nov 1 Boeing Co (BA.N) said Chief Financial Officer James Bell plans to retire next year and will be succeeded by Greg Smith, the current corporate controller.

Bell, 63, has held a host of financial leadership positions since joining Boeing. He has been finance chief since 2003 and was appointed corporate president in 2008. Bell plans to retire effective April 1, 2012.

Smith, 45, was elected to the new job effective Feb. 1. Before joining Boeing, he led investor relations for Raytheon (RTN.N) from 2004 to 2008.

The Chicago-based plane maker also said Diana Sands, 46, currently vice president of investor relations and financial planning and analysis, was appointed corporate controller effective Feb. 1.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs)