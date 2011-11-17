* Indonesia carrier to order 230 737s
* US says Singapore Airlines to order 8 777s
* Boeing shares gain 1.3 percent
Nov 17 Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday that
Indonesia's Lion Air is to sign a commitment to order 230
airplanes with a list price of $21.7 billion, marking the
manufacturer's biggest commercial deal.
The agreement calls for Lion Air, Indonesia's largest
domestic airline, to purchase 201 737 MAX airplanes and 29
Next-Generation 737-900 extended range planes. The deal also
includes purchase rights for an additional 150 aircraft.
"This deal when finalized will be the largest commercial
airplane order ever in Boeing's history by both dollar volume
and total number of airplanes," the Chicago-based manufacturer
said in a statement.
Shares of Boeing were up 1.3 percent at $67.22 in morning
trading.
"This order is a big deal," RBC Capital Markets analyst
Robert Stallard said in a client note, adding that the
agreement would provide a meaningful boost to Boeing's backlog
and MAX order book.
The company said U.S. President Barack Obama would attend a
signing ceremony on Friday for the order for the 230 planes,
which the White House said would support more than 110,000 U.S.
The U.S. White House also said Singapore Airlines would
order eight widebody Boeing 777 planes with a list price of
$2.4 billion.
The 737 MAX is an upgraded version of Boeing's best-selling
737 that will include new fuel-efficient engines. Deliveries
are expected to begin in 2017.
Boeing also said on Thursday that Singapore Airlines is
ordering eight widebody 777 planes. That order was previously
recorded on the company's order website and attributed to an
unidentified customer, it said.
