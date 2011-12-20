(Corrects story to delete reference saying Boeing attributed
Dec 16 All Nippon Airways (9202.T), the first
operator of Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner, said it will
postpone the start of Dreamliner service on some international
routes because of a delay in receiving another Dreamliner.
In a statement posted on its website on Thursday, the
Japanese carrier blamed a "productivity reason" at Boeing for
the delay. The airline said it would delay Dreamliner service
between Tokyo and Beijing and between Tokyo and Frankfurt.
The Beijing route was scheduled to start in December, but
has been rescheduled for January.
"ANA regrets to take the precaution of amending
international flight plans. ANA will continue urgent
negotiations with Boeing to deliver the 787 as early and as
close to the original schedule as possible," the company said.
Boeing, through a spokeswoman, said it was working with ANA
to deliver the airplane as quickly as possible but would not
comment on the cause of the delay.
The 787 Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite
airplane that is fuel efficient. The airplane was three years
behind its development schedule but finally entered service
this year.
Boeing aims to ramp up monthly production on the airplane
to 10 by the end of 2013 from the current pace of 2.5. Some
experts believe the target rate is too ambitious.
Boeing has more than 800 orders for the airplane on its
books.
The latest Dreamliner snag contrasts news from Boeing's top
rival Airbus EAD.PA, which said on Friday it topped its 2011
target for superjumbo deliveries when it handed over two A380s
in rapid succession, reaching 26 deliveries for the year.
Shares of Boeing were up 51 cents at $71.12 on the New York
Stock Exchange at mid-afternoon.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Editing by Richard Chang)