By Kyle Peterson
CHICAGO, Sept 23 Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787
Dreamliner, the world's first commercial airplane made largely
of lightweight composite materials, is set for first delivery
to a customer next week, the pinnacle achievement in the life
of one of Boeing's most challenging airplane programs.
It has been a rocky road for the Dreamliner program, which
is more than three years behind schedule and several billion
dollars over budget by some estimates.
But with Japan's All Nippon Airways Co Ltd (9202.T) set to
take delivery of the first 787 on Sunday, payday is almost at
hand for the storied plane, which has been in development since
2003.
"It represents a new era for aircraft in terms of
manufacturing and in terms of consumer use," said Alex
Hamilton, managing director of EarlyBirdCapital.
"Now the conversation among the industry is that it truly
is an amazing plane and a lot of people can't wait to be in
it," he said.
Boeing, which competes for plane orders with EADS EAD.PA
unit Airbus, has planned three days of celebrations to
commemorate the delivery.
Contractual delivery, a technical step in which payment for
the plane changes hands, occurs on Sunday. But Boeing plans to
trumpet the delivery again on Monday with a party at its
assembly plant in Everett, Washington, near Seattle. The
airplane leaves for Japan on Tuesday.
The 787 festivities may help Boeing overcome some of the
gloom inflicted last week when another major first delivery --
the 747-8 Freighter -- was abruptly postponed because of a
contract dispute with the customer. [ID:nS1E78F1J0]
Despite seven embarrassing delays for the program, the 787,
which competes with the Airbus A350, has proved popular with
airline customers. The company had taken orders for 821
Dreamliners as of Sept. 23.
Boeing has said it faces financial headwinds for the
Dreamliner but has not disclosed how much it spent on
development or when it expects to make money on the program.
The company now faces the daunting task of working through
the enormous order backlog and getting its production rate up
to the promised 10 a month by the end of 2013.
"I'm very skeptical that they're able to do that by 2013,"
Hamilton said. "That's a very short timeline. Look how long it
took them to get it out the door. I would assume they could get
there if there were no hiccups, but I think the expectation of
having no hiccups is a little naive."
WHAT IS A DREAMLINER?
The 787 Dreamliner, which costs between $185.2 million and
$218.1 million, is a mid-sized widebody plane with an airframe
made largely of lightweight carbon composites.
The airplane promises 20 percent greater fuel efficiency
than similar-sized planes. The use of carbon composites allows
a higher cabin humidity for a more comfortable ride.
Boeing also attempted to revolutionize the development and
assembly of the airplane, making greater use than ever of an
extensive global supply chain and relying less on its
traditional workforce in Washington state.
The goal of the global supply chain was to spread financial
risk among more participants and to find the best possible
talent to design and build the components. But supply chain
glitches rippled through the system and led to program delays.
Boeing has said that for future programs it would bring
more of the work back in-house. Boeing Chief Executive Jim
McNerney has said the program "may have been overly ambitious,
incorporating too many firsts all at once."
ELEPHANTS IN THE ROOM
Looming large over the 787 festivities is the postponement
of another first delivery, the superjumbo 747-8 Freighter,
which was to occur this week.
Boeing had planned an elaborate celebration for its
largest, most recognizable airplane, but had to cancel after
its launch customer, Cargolux, refused at the last minute to
accept the plane.
Boeing blamed a contractual dispute for the cancellation
and said it was working with its long-time customer to resolve
the matter and set a new delivery date.
Cai von Rumohr, an analyst at Cowen and Co., said he did
not necessarily expect the 747 disappointment to taint the 787
triumph.
"This first delivery has more meaning than a than a normal
first delivery would," he said. "It is a bigger deal."
Meanwhile, as Boeing celebrates the first delivery of the
787, the company remains locked in a legal dispute with one of
its top labor unions in Washington state, where it has
traditionally built its commercial aircraft.
The International Association of Machinists and the
National Labor Relations Board have accused Boeing of illegally
punishing the union for past strikes by building a nonunion 787
assembly plant in South Carolina.
Boeing has blamed one of the Dreamliner delays on a 58-day
labor strike in 2008, but it rejects the charge that its
decision to build a second assembly line elsewhere was
retaliatory.
Another matter likely to be in focus while Boeing cheers
its newest plane is its plan to put new fuel-efficient engines
on the current design of its best-selling narrowbody 737.
The new plane, dubbed the 737 MAX, will compete
head-to-head with the Airbus A320neo. It will be several years
before either plane is brought to market, and Boeing has not
yet said where it will make the MAX.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)