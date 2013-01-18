TAKAMATSU Japan Jan 18 Japan Transport Safety Board said on Friday it had completed an inspection of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner jet that had made an emergency landing in western Japan, adding it aimed to complete its investigation of the battery within a week.

The board has been working with U.S. aviation authorities and Boeing representatives to inspect the All Nippon Airways Co Ltd jet.

The Japanese agency said it will send the destroyed battery from the plane to Tokyo for further inspection and noted similarities with an incident in Boston, where a Japan Airlines Co Ltd battery caught fire.