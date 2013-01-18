TAKAMATSU Japan Jan 18 Japan Transport Safety
Board said on Friday it had completed an inspection of Boeing
Co's 787 Dreamliner jet that had made an emergency
landing in western Japan, adding it aimed to complete its
investigation of the battery within a week.
The board has been working with U.S. aviation authorities
and Boeing representatives to inspect the All Nippon Airways Co
Ltd jet.
The Japanese agency said it will send the destroyed battery
from the plane to Tokyo for further inspection and noted
similarities with an incident in Boston, where a Japan Airlines
Co Ltd battery caught fire.