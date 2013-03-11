ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 Boeing is
confident that proposed changes to the 787 Dreamliner will
provide a permanent solution to battery problems that grounded
its newest jet, a senior executive said on Monday.
It has also made significant progress in pulling together a
plan to launch a revamped version of its best-selling 777
wide-body jet, Boeing Commercial Airplanes marketing
vice-president Randy Tinseth told a conference of aviation
financiers.
Based on a mixed bag of industry indicators, Boeing also
sees continued strength in the aircraft market despite
uncertainty over the world economy, Tinseth told the
International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading.