Dec 15 Boeing said it had hit 200 orders for its 777 wide-body aircraft this year, extending an annual sales record for the long-range mini-jumbo after adding two more orders in the past week.

It did not name the buyer or buyers for the two extra 777s, the most popular current model of which sells for $298 million each.

Including previously announced orders, Boeing sold 251 aircraft in the past week including 208 to Southwest Airlines , 12 to Etihad Airways and 27 to FedEx.

The planemaker also named the buyers for a dozen 777s already in the order book as unidentified customers -- six for China Southern Airlines and six for Hong Kong Airlines, which is 46 percent owned by HNA Group.

