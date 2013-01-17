NEW DELHI Jan 17 India has grounded all six of the Boeing
787 Dreamliner aircraft operated by state-owned carrier Air India
after the same decision was made by the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration, the Indian aviation regulator said on Thursday.
"The FAA has issued an advisory to ground the Dreamliners. We took a
decision after that," Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Mishra told
Reuters.
"As of now there is no clarity on when the Dreamliners will be back in
service. Boeing has to satisfy everyone with safety standards."