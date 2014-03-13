HYDERABAD, March 13 Boeing Co is in
discussions with Indian airlines Jet Airways and Air
India about the sale of its 737 MAX jets, one of the
aircraft manufacturer's senior sales executives said on
Thursday.
Speaking to Reuters at an Indian air show in the southern
city of Hyderabad, Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president sales
for Asia Pacific at Boeing, said talks with Air India were not
as "intensely involved" as with Jet.
Boeing signed a $4.4 billion deal with Indian budget airline
SpiceJet, the airline said on Wednesday, for the sale
of 42 of the 737 MAX jets.
Indian airlines, stuggling under the weight of costly fuel
and a weak rupee, are hoping new planes and new investments will
revive their fortunes.