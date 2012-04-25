April 25 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it has delivered a 747-8 Intercontinental passenger plane to Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the first delivery of the airplane to an airline customer.

The Intercontinental is an upgraded, elongated version of the classic 747. The 747-8 is the biggest commercial airplane Boeing makes. The company delivered an Intercontinental to an unidentified VIP customer earlier this year. Boeing also makes a cargo version of the 747-8. (Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)