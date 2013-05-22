May 22 Boeing Co said on Wednesday that
it plans to return about 80 percent of its free cash flow to
shareholders through dividends and share buy-backs.
Speaking at an investor conference, Boeing Chief Financial
Officer Greg Smith said the cash deployment move, a step up from
current levels of cash return, won't reduce its cash balance of
about $11 billion.
The company forecasts generating more than $8 billion in
operating cash flow this year. In December, the company raised
its dividend 10 percent to 48.5 cents per share quarterly and
said it would spend $1.5 billion to $2 billion in 2013 on share
buy-backs.