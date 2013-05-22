May 22 Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday that research and development costs at its commercial airplane unit will fall in coming months and that it plans to return "significantly more" cash to shareholders.

Speaking at an investor conference, McNerney said the company will emphasize plane production increases and the company is considering increasing rates of the 787 and 737 beyond currently announced targets of 10 per month and 42 per month, respectively. The company can be aggressive, he said, "because we have better planes" than rival Airbus, a unit of EADS.