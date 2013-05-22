May 22 Boeing Co Chief Executive Officer
Jim McNerney said on Wednesday that research and development
costs at its commercial airplane unit will fall in coming months
and that it plans to return "significantly more" cash to
shareholders.
Speaking at an investor conference, McNerney said the
company will emphasize plane production increases and the
company is considering increasing rates of the 787 and 737
beyond currently announced targets of 10 per month and 42 per
month, respectively. The company can be aggressive, he said,
"because we have better planes" than rival Airbus, a unit of
EADS.