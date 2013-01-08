NEW YORK Jan 8 A fuel leak forced a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner operated by Japan Airlines to return to the gate at Boston's Logan International Airport Tuesday, canceling its scheduled takeoff, in the second incident in as many days with the new jet, a fire official said.

The leak occurred on a different plane than the one that experienced an electrical fire Monday at Logan, said Richard Walsh, a Massport spokesman. That plane also was operated by Japan Airlines.

The fuel-leaking plane had left the gate in preparation for takeoff on a flight to Tokyo when the fuel spill of about 40 gallons was discovered, Walsh said. No fire or injuries occurred, and the passengers were taken off the plane, he added.