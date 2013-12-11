NEW YORK Dec 11 Boeing Co and machinists
union leaders met on Wednesday, their second consecutive day of
meetings in an effort to bring Boeing's new jetliner program,
the 777X, to Washington state, according to the union.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner and
members of his staff were meeting with International Association
of Machinists District 751 President Tom Wroblewski and the
union's business representatives, said union spokesman Bryan
Corliss. The meeting follows a first meeting on Tuesday.
Boeing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It was unclear whether the two sides would exchange
proposals to locate the 777X work in the Puget Sound on
Wednesday, Corliss said.
"The goal for today is to see what the two sides can do to
secure the Puget Sound as the home for the 777X," he said.
"Our membership wants to build this airplane. We believe
Boeing wants to build it here too."