Dec 11 Leaders from Boeing Co and its
Seattle-area machinists union met on Wednesday about restarting
talks that could lead to building Boeing's new 777X jetliner in
Washington state, where the current 777 is built.
The meeting marked the second consecutive day of talks aimed
at restarting negotiations that broke off after the union
rejected a labor contract offered by Boeing last month. It comes
as more than a dozen states were submitting proposals for Boeing
to put the new factory in their states.
The meetings included Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief
Executive Ray Conner and International Association of Machinists
District 751 President Tom Wroblewski, Boeing and the union
said.
"Our membership wants to build this airplane," said union
spokesman Bryan Corliss. "We believe Boeing wants to build it
here too."
Neither session involved formal labor negotiations and no
proposals were exchanged.
Tuesday was the deadline for proposals from competing
states, which would take the work away from the machinists in
the Seattle area.
"As we've said from the beginning of the 777X site selection
process, we continue to look at all of our options," Boeing
spokesman Doug Alder said. "As we start evaluating the
proposals, we'll engage with all interested parties."
Shares of Boeing ended down 0.9 percent at $132.56 on the
New York Stock Exchange.