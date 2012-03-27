SANTIAGO, March 27 Latin America will require 2,500 new commercial planes by 2032 to expand its current fleet and replace older planes, a Boeing Co executive said on Tuesday.

The purchases will require an investment of $250 billion, Van Rex Gallard, vice president of sales for Latin America, Africa and the Caribbean, said at the Fidae international air show in Chile's capital city.

