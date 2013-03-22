SEATTLE, March 22 Boeing Co said on
Friday it would lay off about 800 machinists this year as it
reduces its workforce on its 747 and 787 airplane programs.
The reductions are part of a long-term plan and don't
necessarily signal any shifts in production rates for either
airplane, the company said.
Boeing is doubling its output of 787 Dreamliner jets, even
though the plane is grounded and cannot be delivered to
customers. Boeing aims to produce 10 a month by year-end.
All 800 people being laid off are represented by the
International Association of Machinists. A union spokeswoman was
not immediately available for comment.
Those positions would be the only layoffs as the
Chicago-based company cuts employment by 2,000 to 2,300 this
year at its Boeing Commercial Airplanes unit in the Puget Sound
region, Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said. The rest of the
reductions will be through attrition and redeployment, he said.
The layoffs will mainly affect machinists doing so-called
change incorporation work, or reworking aircraft that have left
the factory, for the 787 and 747 programs in Everett,
Washington. The amount of such work declines after production
kinks get worked out, Alder said.
More broadly, Alder said, Boeing plans to hire 8,000 to
10,000 other workers this year across the company and expects
total employment to be steady or slightly lower across the
company at the end of the year.