SEATTLE, March 22 Boeing Co said on
Friday it would lay off about 800 machinists this year as it
reduces its workforce on its 747 and 787 airplane programs.
The reductions are part of a long-term plan and do not
necessarily signal any shifts in production rates for either
airplane, the company said. All 800 people being laid off are
represented by the International Association of Machinists.
"This isn't the start of a traditional Boeing downcycle,"
said Connie Kelliher, spokeswoman for the Machinists union.
"There's no production decrease on any Boeing airplane line."
Boeing is doubling its output of 787 Dreamliner jets, even
though the plane is grounded and cannot be delivered to
customers, aiming to produce 10 a month by year-end. Early next
year it plans to increase production of 737s to 42 a month from
38 currently.
The eliminated positions are the only layoffs the
Chicago-based company plans as it cuts employment by 2,000 to
2,300 this year at its Boeing Commercial Airplanes unit in the
Puget Sound region, Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said. The rest
of the reductions will be through attrition and redeployment, he
said.
The layoffs will mainly affect machinists doing so-called
change incorporation work, or reworking aircraft that have left
the factory, for the 787 and 747 programs in Everett,
Washington. The amount of such work declines after production
details get worked out and after flight testing shows needed
changes in aircraft.
Boeing plans to hire 8,000 to 10,000 other workers this year
across the company and expects total employment to be steady or
slightly lower across the company at the end of the year, Alder
noted.