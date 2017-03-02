March 2 Boeing Co is planning 1,500
voluntary job cuts as part of a layoff program to reduce costs
at its commercial airplane unit, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Thursday, citing the company's main unions.
Employees were notified this week that the International
Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union said it
didn't know if this met Boeing's target or could still be
followed by compulsory layoffs, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2litMDQ)
"Employment reductions will come through a combination of
attrition, leaving open positions unfilled, voluntary layoff
program and in some cases, involuntary layoffs," a Boeing
spokesman said, adding that the commercial airplane unit is
cutting costs and aligning employment levels to business and
market requirements.
Boeing's commercial plane unit said in December that it
would cut jobs in 2017. The unit slashed its workforce by 8
percent in 2016 as it struggled to sell planes in the face of a
strong dollar.
As of Feb. 23, the unit had 74,634 employees.
