Dec 19 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes unit said on Monday it would reduce its workforce in 2017, adding to the about 8 percent jobs the company has cut since the beginning of 2016.

This year's job cuts include a 10 percent reduction of executives and managers, Boeing Commercial Airplanes said in an internal memo.

Reuters had reported in February that Boeing was considering layoffs of airplane engineers. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)