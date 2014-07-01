(Add detail about Cooning's move, Krone's new role)
SEATTLE, July 1 Boeing Co named Craig
Cooning as president of its network and space businesses on
Tuesday, succeeding Roger Krone, who left to head defense and
health contractor Leidos Holdings Inc.
Krone succeeds John Jumper, who is retiring as chief
executive officer of Leidos, a company formed last year when
Science Applications International Corp changed its name and
spun off its government information technology business under
the SAIC name.
Leidos focuses on national security, health and engineering,
and contracts with the Pentagon, the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security and other government agencies.
Cooning was vice president of space and intelligence systems
in Boeing's network and space systems business. In his new role,
he reports to Chris Chadwick, chief executive officer of
Boeing's defense, space and security business. Cooning's
appointment is effective immediately, Boeing said.
Krone will take on his new role on July 14, Leidos said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)