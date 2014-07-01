(Add detail about Cooning's move, Krone's new role)

SEATTLE, July 1 Boeing Co named Craig Cooning as president of its network and space businesses on Tuesday, succeeding Roger Krone, who left to head defense and health contractor Leidos Holdings Inc.

Krone succeeds John Jumper, who is retiring as chief executive officer of Leidos, a company formed last year when Science Applications International Corp changed its name and spun off its government information technology business under the SAIC name.

Leidos focuses on national security, health and engineering, and contracts with the Pentagon, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other government agencies.

Cooning was vice president of space and intelligence systems in Boeing's network and space systems business. In his new role, he reports to Chris Chadwick, chief executive officer of Boeing's defense, space and security business. Cooning's appointment is effective immediately, Boeing said.

Krone will take on his new role on July 14, Leidos said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)