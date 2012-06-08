JAKARTA, June 8 Indonesia's Lion Air has signed
a deal for 5 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner passenger jets,
worth a total list price of $967.5 million, the airline said in
a statement on Friday.
The deal confirms an earlier Reuters report last month that
Indonesia's biggest airline was close to a deal to buy the
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner over the Airbus
A330.
The move puts more pressure on Garuda Indonesia Tbk
and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd because Lion Air
will be able to serve a broader range of destinations.
Lion Air's founder and chief executive Rusdi Kirana said in
February the Indonesian low-cost carrier was in negotiations
with Airbus and Boeing to buy Airbus A330s or Boeing
787s.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono. Editing by Jane Merriman)