By Tim Hepher
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Feb 17 How do you stump up the
money for a $22 billion aircraft deal?
The answer in the case of Indonesia's Lion Air, which
finalised a record order with Boeing this week, is typical of
many mega-aircraft deals: with a little help from the taxpayer.
The U.S. government is offering loan guarantees to help the
low-cost carrier buy 230 jets, under a system operating on both
sides of the Atlantic to promote exports of strategic goods such
as the jetliners built by Boeing or rival Airbus.
In theory, it means U.S. taxpayers could pick up part of the
tab if the deal falls through.
Bankers and officials involved in such transactions say
experience suggests this is unlikely to happen, or any losses
could be recouped by recovering assets.
Indonesian entrepreneur and Lion Air co-founder Rusdi Kirana
blazed a trail at the Singapore Air Show, signing deals for 259
aircraft worth $23 billion this week, including Boeing and
Hawker Beechcraft jets and European ATR turboprops.
The three-day splurge left some wondering how an airline
little known internationally, and banned in Europe over safety
concerns, could afford to pay for the planes. (Lion Air says its
inclusion in a ban on several Indonesian carriers is unfair).
Similar questions swirled in 2005 when Lion Air placed what
was then considered a huge order for 60 aircraft. This has since
propelled its growth to become Indonesia's top domestic airline.
A senior U.S. official familiar with the deal dismissed
concerns about the airline's ability to pay.
"We believe Lion Air has a good business model and a
management team that is successfully implementing it," Robert
Morin, vice-president of the transportation division at the
Ex-Im Bank, told Reuters.
"Rusdi Kirana won't have trouble financing Lion Air's new
big order because the deliveries are stretched over several
years and he will probably tap a variety of sources of
financing".
The methods cannot be verified in detail, because Lion Air
has declined to open up its finances. U.S. airlines says deals
involving U.S. backing should be more transparent.
"We are the custodians of U.S. taxpayers' money and we take
that role very seriously," Morin said. "Rest assured, Ex-Im Bank
does its homework."
In practice, industry sources say only a fraction of the $22
billion touted for the Boeing deal will be paid any time soon.
So how does it work?
PRICE DISCOUNTS
It is no secret that airlines often get discounts. But
Boeing and Airbus never comment on them and buyers are sworn to
secrecy over their deals, so their size is hard to determine.
Classified documents released by WikiLeaks gave glimpses of
aircraft deals as seen by U.S. diplomats, and spoke of discounts
as high as 50 percent, though industry sources dismiss this.
Lion Air can expect a hefty discount for two reasons: it has
placed the largest commercial order ever received by Boeing and
it is a launch customer for the revamped Boeing 737 MAX 9.
On the other hand, airline industry sources say, launch
pricing can mean airlines get a less generous support package.
One person familiar with industry practices speculated the
discount for part of the Lion Air order could reach 40 percent,
but acknowledged the real amount was anyone's guess.
BUY NOW, PAY LATER
Airlines mainly pay for aircraft when they take delivery,
not when they order them. Deliveries won't start until 2017.
By the time the later planes are delivered, some of the
previously ordered ones may be coming up for retirement, which
means they can be parked, scrapped or sold, potentially
releasing equity to go back into the purchase of later planes.
Kirana said he would take delivery of 30-40 planes a year.
DEPOSIT
Initially, all Lion Air is likely to have to pay is a
deposit to secure slots on the production line in Renton,
Washington.
Deposits are typically 5 percent or more, experts say.
PRE-DELIVERY PAYMENTS
Airlines have to make further downpayments as the clock
ticks down to delivery, especially from about 24 months out.
However, some banks offer financing products even for these
"pre-delivery payments" (PDPs).
By delivery day, an airline has typically paid 20 percent of
the aircraft's net value but this can be as high as 50 percent.
Since they eat into cash flow, PDPs are an important item
for the health of an airline. "More than one airline has gone
bankrupt just because of PDPs," an industry banker said.
D-DAY
Each aircraft is fully paid for on delivery.
Usually airlines have financing in place for some 80 percent
of the price. Some sell the aircraft simultaneously to a leasing
company and rent it back, a process called sale-and-leaseback.
Others take a commercial loan or go to the capital markets,
but the latter option is little used outside the U.S.
EXPORT CREDITS
Many commercial loans are backed by guarantees given by
Ex-Im bank, France's Coface and others. Ex-Im Bank covered about
half the fleet already ordered by Lion Air, and is expected to
step up for a similar proportion of the new deal.
The agency rarely loans from its own balance sheet. It
issues a guarantee against which commercial banks lend funds. It
charges for the guarantee and says it has only lost on one deal.
The cost of such finance is rising after a pact between
Organisation for Economic Co-operation Development (OECD) member
countries last year. The agency typically guarantees up to 85
percent of the value of the U.S. content of the aircraft.
