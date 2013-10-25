* Air Force may buy up to 100 bombers at up to $550 mln each
* Former Pentagon official says no favored bidder yet
* Northrop also expected to compete to bid
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 Boeing Co and Lockheed
Martin Corp will team up to bid on a new U.S. Air Force
long-range bomber program, a multibillion-dollar project that
U.S. Air Force officials have described as a top acquisition
priority.
Boeing, which has played a role in every U.S. bomber program
since World War Two, would be the prime contractor on the
next-generation bomber program, with Lockheed as its primary
subcontractor, the companies said on Friday.
The Air Force has said it plans to buy as many as 100 new
bombers for no more than $550 million each. Air Force spokesman
Ed Gulick said $581 million had been spent on the Long-Range
Strike Bomber (LRS-B) program to date, starting in fiscal 2012.
"The LRS-B is a top modernization priority for the Air Force
and critical to our national security," he said. "The Air Force
looks forward to working with all participating industry
partners on this very important program."
Gulick had no immediate comment on the pact between Boeing
and Lockheed. The Air Force estimate of $550 million a plane
reflects only the procurement cost of the new weapons, but not
the cost of developing the plane or construction of new hangars.
In July, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel vowed to protect
several weapons programs, including the new bomber program, if
Congress failed to reverse mandatory budget cuts and the
military opted to preserve high-end capabilities over size.
Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the B-2 stealth
bomber, is also expected to compete to build the new long-range
strike bomber, a program that's expected to reap billions of
dollars of revenue for the winning bidder.
Northrop spokesman Randy Belote declined to comment on the
Boeing-Lockheed teaming agreement but said his company viewed
the bomber program as "vital to both national security and the
power projection capability of the U.S. Air Force."
STIFF COMPETITION
The teaming agreement brings together the Pentagon's two
largest suppliers: Lockheed, ranked No. 1, and Boeing, the
second-largest, which some analysts said would present Northrop
with stiff competition.
"A Boeing-Lockheed teaming arrangement leaves Northrop as
the odd man out," said Virginia-based defense consultant Loren
Thompson. "It would be tough for Northrop to compete against a
Boeing-Lockeed Martin bomber team, which would have greater
resources and probably a greater ability to bid aggressively."
Still, Brett Lambert, who retired as the Pentagon's top
industrial base official in August, told Reuters he did not
think there was a favored bidder at the moment.
"The department is looking at this as an absolute necessity
and they are absolutely committed to a competition. They haven't
penciled anyone in," he said. "That's the great thing about
competition: it often surprises you."
Lambert said it was a major accomplishment that the new
bomber had survived recent budget cuts, given mounting pressure
to cancel new programs. Top Pentagon leaders had made a
concerted effort to continue funding initial design work on the
bomber program to ensure that all three companies were able to
maintain teams of design engineers, he said.
"The easy solution, given the budget environment would have
been to terminate the program, but the department made a
conscious decision to keep the design teams in place," he said.
Lockheed and Boeing had teamed up in 2008 to develop a joint
bid for the bomber, but parted ways two years later.
Then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates had put the program on hold
in 2009 and asked the Air Force to find a more affordable
approach.
In a statement, Boeing said the team would benefit from
nearly two centuries of combined experience in designing,
developing and testing aircraft for militaries around the world.
Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed's
aeronautics division, said the teaming agreement would help the
companies "affordably design, develop, produce and sustain" a
new bomber that met the Air Force's budget and schedule
requirements.
Shares of Boeing, Lockheed and other major defense
contractors traded higher Friday after a round of
better-than-expected recent earnings in the sector.
Lockheed shares were up more than 1 percent at $133.81 on
the New York Stock Exchange, while Boeing shares were up 1.6
percent at $131.04. Northrop shares rose 0.8 percent to $108.34.