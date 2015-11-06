DUBAI Nov 6 Boeing Co and Lockheed
Martin Corp plan to file a formal protest against the
U.S. Air Force's contract award to Northrop Grumman Corp
for a next-generation long-range strike bomber, a deal valued at
around $80 billion, according to two sources familiar with the
decision.
The companies believe the Air Force acquisition decision was
"fundamentally flawed" because it did not credit their bid with
efforts to lower costs, as compared to earlier programs, said
the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)