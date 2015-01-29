(Adds comment from ULA, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 28 The U.S. Air Force on
Wednesday awarded a $383 million contract for more launch
services to United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing Co
and Lockheed Martin Corp, bringing the total
value of the contract to $4.08 billion.
The Air Force said it was adding three pre-priced launches
to the existing contract, including the launch of a National
Reconnaissance Office satellite that privately held company
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, had hoped to win.
The modified contract is due to be completed by Aug. 28,
2017, it said in a daily digest of major Pentagon contracts.
United Launch Alliance said its "100 percent mission success
record" with 92 consecutive launches made it "the unquestionable
choice for reliable, affordable launches."
SpaceX declined comment.
SpaceX last week agreed to drop a lawsuit it had filed in a
federal claims court under a settlement reached with the Air
Force, which agreed to complete the process of certifying SpaceX
for national security launches in an "efficient and expedient
manner."
Under the agreement, the Air Force also agreed to expand the
number of competitive opportunities for launch services under
the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) program while
honoring existing contractual obligations.
Air Force officials have said they hope to complete the
process of certifying SpaceX to launch military and spy
satellites by this summer.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)