By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. federal claims court
on Tuesday denied a motion by United Launch Alliance seeking
dismissal of a lawsuit filed by privately held SpaceX against
the company and the U.S. Air Force.
Judge Susan Braden said she denied the motion because the
case was still ongoing, and none of the actions taken by
Congress or the Air Force in recent weeks invalidated the SpaceX
lawsuit. SpaceX is challenging the Air Force's decision to award
36 rocket launches to United Launch Alliance, a venture of
Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp.
In a four-page decision, Braden said the court had been
briefed on two earlier motions to dismiss filed by the U.S.
government, and SpaceX's request for a judgment on the
administrative record, which was filed on Dec. 19.
She said the court would not rule on pending motions for
discovery or on the merits of the case until after the end of a
mediation process that is due to begin this month.
Officials at SpaceX and United Launch Alliance had no
comment on the court order. The judge in August barred the
parties from discussing the closely-watched lawsuit.
There has been growing interest in SpaceX's U.S.-based
rocket launch capabilities given mounting congressional concern
about the cost of ULA launches and the company's use of
Russian-built engines to power one of its two launch vehicles.
But the effort to certify SpaceX, or Space Exploration
Technologies, to compete for some military and intelligence
satellite launches has taken longer than expected.
The Air Force last week said it hoped to certify SpaceX no
later than mid-2015, six months later than initially expected.
It also announced it was launching an independent review of
its certification process, also to be completed by mid-2015.
It said SpaceX was making substantial progress toward
certification and had met 80 percent of the required criteria.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)