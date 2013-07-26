WARSAW, July 26 Poland's flag carrier LOT said on Friday it would continue to pursue hefty damages from Boeing over the grounding of the Dreamliners, which the airline said hurt its efforts to restructure its ailing business.

"We are demanding from Boeing concrete sums that we have been able to calculate," said LOT CEO Sebastian Mikosz. "Unfortunately, it's not possible to estimate all the losses to our image related to the loss of credibility among some of our customers."

LOT was the first European airline to add Boeing's Dreamliner to its fleet before they were grounded over problems with their batteries. LOT currently has four Dreamliners.