By Alwyn Scott
| SEATTLE, April 1
SEATTLE, April 1 Boeing Co machinists
cast ballots on Thursday in a rare election for control of one
of North America's largest industrial unions, a contest that
could see a shift to a more militant stance if the challengers
are successful.
At stake is leadership of 332,000 dues-paying members of the
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers,
which represents workers as diverse as airline ticket agents,
wood workers and lobstermen, as well as about 32,000 workers in
the Seattle area who assemble Boeing jetliners.
About 570,000 active and retired members are eligible to
vote in April at more than 1,000 local lodges in the United
States and Canada, the first vote of its kind since 1961.
Results are expected to be announced in May.
But the Boeing workers may offer an early glimpse of
members' sentiment. The workers, members of IAM District 751,
are the first and largest group to vote, and the ballot counting
is open to union observers. Members said that as the paper slips
are tallied and placed in piles at the Seattle union hall
Thursday night, it may be possible to literally see the votes
stack up.
Some workers say they are intent on ousting incumbent union
leaders after a recent contract agreement with Boeing froze
their pensions in exchange for job security, an issue closely
tied to current IAM International President R. Thomas
Buffenbarger, who has held the post since 1997.
"Even people who voted 'yes' on the last contract say a
leadership change should happen," said Shannon Ryker, a
third-generation Boeing machinist who runs a Facebook page,
Rosie's Machinists 751, that proclaims: "Give Buffy the Boot."
The contract extended an existing labor accord by eight
years. In exchange for Boeing's placement of its newest jet
program, the 777X, in Washington state, the IAM workers agreed
to a freeze in pension contributions and accepted a 401(k)-style
savings plan instead.
The extension guaranteed Boeing labor peace by preventing
District 751 workers from striking until the contract expires in
2024. But it roiled the machinists, many of whom are bitter
about the way the deal was handled by Buffenbarger.
After rejecting the deal by a 2-1 margin in November, the
members narrowly approved a slightly revised offer in January.
The vote revealed deep divisions in District 751 between older
workers who refused to vote against pensions and younger workers
who thought the longer-term safety of their jobs was more
important.
Many also thought that the second vote should not have
happened and blamed Buffenbarger for holding a vote over
objections of District 751 leaders.
But other issues also are motivating the challengers seeking
the president, secretary-treasurer and eight general vice
president positions. Their slate of 10 candidates aims to shake
up what they see as an overpaid leadership more concerned with
protecting dues than worker benefits.
Jay Cronk, a Metro-North Railroad mechanic in New Haven,
Connecticut, who is challenging Buffenbarger for IAM president,
said that with membership declining, top leaders' salaries
should not keep rising and they should not have a private jet
for travel.
He and some Seattle area officials say the incumbents have
tried to keep the election quiet in hopes that many members
won't turn out to vote.
"I'm hoping for a big turnout," Cronk said in an interview
on Sunday at a union meeting in Renton, Washington, where
machinists build Boeing 737s.
But international leaders say this is the most publicized
election in IAM history, with notices sent to all active and
retired members. That was done after the IAM was cited by the
U.S. Department of Labor last year for insufficient notice about
nominations, and the union agreed to redo that process.
"If we're keeping it a secret, we're not doing a very good
job," said Frank Larkin, a spokesman for the international.
Labor experts said the election shows unusual discord, since
unions ordinarily seek solidarity. It also could bring a more
militant stance, in which the potential for a strike is greater,
to the union if the vote ousts the incumbents.
In supporting the contract extension, Buffenbarger appeared
to be fighting "a rearguard action" to protect jobs over
benefits, said Leon Grunberg, a professor at the University of
Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.
If Buffenbarger is defeated, "that would be a very
significant signal of resistance to these kinds of concessions."
But, he noted, incumbents rarely lose, and if Buffenbarger
wins comfortably, the election "will be just a blip" in a
126-year-old union's history. "It won't change the trends in the
labor movement that point to further diminishment of union
power."
