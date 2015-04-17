(Recasts to highlight effect on Boeing; adds statements from Boeing, governor)

By Alwyn Scott

April 17 Boeing Co's largest union on Friday withdrew its petition for an organizing election at the company's South Carolina plant, temporarily delaying the drive to represent 3,000 workers in the strongly anti-union state.

The decision postpones the April 22 vote by at least six months, and comes after organizers for the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers conducted home visits with more than 1,700 Boeing workers, the IAM said.

The union's move gives Boeing an initial victory in its campaign to keep organized labor out of its South Carolina facilities, where the world's biggest plane maker says it has invested $2 billion in land, infrastructure and tooling to produce 787 Dreamliners, engine casings and cabin interiors.

The union said it would continue trying to organize the workers and had already signaled it might postpone the vote. Under labor rules, a union can refile for a vote after six months if it withdraws a petition, but must wait 12 months if it loses an election.

"This campaign is a long-term campaign," said IAM spokesman Frank Larkin. Election drives often "go through two or more election cycles before representation is achieved," he added.

The IAM cited "a toxic environment and gross violations of workers' lawful organizing rights," and said two organizers "were threatened at gunpoint" during home visits. Other organizers reported "hostile and near-violent confrontations," it said.

Boeing called the allegations "frivolous." Spokesman Doug Alder said "the environment at the South Carolina site is a very open one."

The union filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing Boeing of "deliberately encouraging and promoting harassment, assaults and threats of violence against union supporters" over the last six months. It sought an injunction from the NLRB to stop Boeing.

Investors had voiced little concern about the union drive. Boeing shares were at $150 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, down 1.3 percent from $151.97 on Thursday.

In a statement, Boeing South Carolina manager Beverly Wyse thanked employees for their "patience and professionalism" during the organizing drive.

South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley, a staunch union opponent, praised workers and the "strong, direct relationships they have with employers in our state."

South Carolina, a state where employees are not required to join unions or pay dues, has the second-lowest rate of union membership in the United States. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Harriet McLeod in South Carolina; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Dan Grebler)