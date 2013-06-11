PARIS, June 11 Boeing sees room for an
increase in long-term production rates for the most popular
category of airliner, a senior executive said on Tuesday as the
U.S. planemaker revised up its forecast for jetliner demand over
the next 20 years.
Randy Tinseth, vice president for marketing at Boeing
Commercial Airplanes, became the latest industry executive to
look beyond the financial crisis and predict higher production
rates as the industry gathers for the June 17-23 Paris Airshow.
"There is room for us to grow in terms of rate, there is
room for Airbus to grow in terms of rate and frankly
there is probably also room for a third competitor. We do have
some upside in terms of long-term rates," he told a briefing.
He was speaking ahead of next week's air show where he said
Boeing, which often claims not to tailor orders to the publicity
of such events, would nonetheless announce some new orders.