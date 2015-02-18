(Adds detail about 757, productivity, spending)
By Alwyn Scott
Feb 18 Boeing Co will keep returning
significant cash to shareholders and will not cut production of
wide-body 777 jetliners as it shifts to a new version later this
decade, Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday.
The transition from the 777 to the new 777X will happen
"without a hit to production rates," McNerney told an investor
conference hosted by Barclays Plc in Miami, addressing a key
concern about the company's future performance.
His remarks suggested that Boeing believes it can generate
cash by delivering already-sold aircraft while winning new
sales.
McNerney said Boeing can keep returning about 80 percent of
free cash flow to investors while maintaining competitive
research and development spending relative to rival Airbus
.
Boeing has long insisted it can sell the remaining 777-300ER
planes it plans to produce at the current output of 100 a year.
But analysts worry that Boeing may be forced to cut prices
or production as it makes the switch to the new plane. Airbus
has said it will cut A330 jet output to nine a month from 10, as
it introduces the revamped A330neo. Analysts believe Airbus
could have to cut A330 production to six a month.
McNerney said Boeing has a strategy to maintain pricing of
the 777 while still selling out the remaining planned production
slots.
He brushed aside fears that low oil prices and the strong
dollar will dent aircraft orders or profits, noting that most
airlines do not want to delay getting new aircraft and they see
the enduring value of the planes over their long life spans.
He predicted slow to moderate growth in the defense and
space businesses, with profit margins in the low double digits.
The company remains focused on cutting costs with its
suppliers and increasing organic growth and productivity rather
than making major acquisitions.
Boeing is about 40 percent through cost-cutting discussions
with suppliers dubbed "Partnering for Success," McNerney said,
but once those are finished, "we'll do it again."
Addressing concerns about rising deferred production costs
for the 787, McNerney said it reflects investments to improve
long-term productivity and that labor costs are "coming down
more slowly than we anticipated."
He said a replacement for the 757 is not needed in the short
or medium term since Boeing's other aircraft cover most 757
flight routes. He said it is not clear what customers want to
replace the jet, discontinued in 2005, other than a slightly
larger version.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)