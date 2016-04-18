(Adds comment by senior administration official)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. government is
poised to approve two long-delayed sales of Boeing Co
fighter jets to Qatar and Kuwait, and could announce the
multibillion-dollar deals during President Barack Obama's visit
to the Gulf this week, according to two sources familiar with
the matter.
Both deals have been stalled amid concerns raised by Israel
that equipment sent to Gulf states could fall into the wrong
hands and be used against it, and by the Obama administration's
broader decision-making on military aid to the Gulf.
However, the Pentagon and the State Department both have
signed off on the sale of some 36 F-15 fighter jets to Qatar and
24 F/A-18E/F Super Hornets to Kuwait, both built by Boeing. The
White House is expected to follow suit shortly.
The sale to Kuwait is worth about $3 billion and the one to
Qatar is probably close to $4 billion, sources familiar with the
matter said.
"The last hurdle now is getting approval from the National
Security Council and the White House," said one of the sources.
The Pentagon had no immediate comment.
A senior Obama administration official said it was the
administration's policy not to comment on potential arm sales
until it has formally notified Congress of an intent to sell
something.
But, the official said, the United States is committed to
the security and stability of the Gulf region and defense sales
"fit into the overall U.S. regional diplomatic strategy."
Expected approval of the fighter jet sales comes as the
White House seeks to shore up relations with Gulf allies as they
increase their military capabilities amid growing fears that
Washington is drawing closer to Iran in the aftermath of the
nuclear deal with that country.
Senior U.S. officials, including Navy Secretary Ray Mabus
have publicly urged approval of the weapons sales, which will
help maintain production of the fourth-generation Boeing fighter
jets, while the newer and more advanced Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jet enters service in coming years.
One senior U.S. defense official said the Pentagon is keen
to see the Boeing F-15 and F/A-18 production lines in St. Louis
continue and does not want to "foreclose any options on
fourth-generation aircraft at this point."
Boeing already is spending "hundreds of millions" of dollars
to buy long-lead materials such as titanium to prepare for a
possible Kuwaiti order for F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and a
separate U.S. Navy order for 12 jets put on the service's
"unfunded priorities" list submitted to Congress.
The Navy is hoping that Congress will provide the funding to
pay for the Boeing jets in fiscal 2017, although the planes were
not included in its base budget request. It already has
earmarked funding for more F/A-18E/F jets in fiscal 2018.
A larger concern now is the Boeing F-15 line, which is set
to end in 2019 after Boeing completes work on a large order for
Saudi Arabia, unless a follow-on order is approved.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner, editing by Warren
Strobel, John Walcott and Jonathan Oatis)