ABU DHABI May 20 Boeing Co has appointed
Bernie Dunn as president of its Middle East business effective
immediately, the U.S. aerospace giant said on Wednesday.
He succeeds Jeff Johnson, who moved to the U.S. in March to
become vice president of business development at Boeing Military
Aircraft.
Dunn, who had been president of Boeing Turkey and North
Africa since July 2012, will be based in Dubai and report to
Marc Allen, president of Boeing International, the company said
in a statement.
His successor as head of the Turkish and North African
business will be announced at a later date, the statement added.
