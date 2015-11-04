DUBAI Nov 4 Boeing expects 70 percent of new
aircraft demand in the Middle East in the next 20 years will be
for fleet expansion as the region's airlines continue their
strong growth, a company official said on Wednesday.
The aircraft maker reiterated its June forecast at an event
ahead of the biennial Dubai airshow next week, which raised the
regional demand over the next 20 years to 3,180 new aircraft,
compared to 2,950 aircraft in its 2014 forecast.
"Traffic growth in the Middle East continues to grow at a
healthy rate and is expected to grow 6.2 percent annually during
the next 20 years," said Randy Tinseth, vice president of
marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; writing by David French; editing by
Jason Neely)