PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, Sept 16 Boeing has appointed new heads of its business in Qatar and Turkey, the U.S. aerospace giant said on Wednesday.
Omar Arekat becomes managing director for Qatar in addition to his current role as Boeing Commercial Airplanes sales director, while Ayem Sargn Il has been named managing director of Boeing Turkey.
These changes follow Bernie Dunn's appointment as president of Boeing's Middle East business in May - he had previously been in charge of Turkey and North Africa. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
March 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology